Many man facing numerous drug charges after traffic stop

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Many is behind bars after reportedly being found with a number of different drugs, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
Officials say on Monday, May 24, narcotics agents arrested Eugene Frazier Jr., 59, on Highway 3118 in the Fort Jessup area after trying to stop Frazier’s black Oldsmobile Aurora for an alleged traffic violation that happened near Many High School.
Frazier reportedly refused to stop, and headed east on Highway 6 in a reckless manner, driving at a “very high speed.” Agents report that Frazier was throwing items from his vehicle as he was driving. Frazier then turned on Highway 3118, where he stopped and reportedly ran away from his car. Agents captured him after a short chase on foot.
The sheriff’s office says agents were able to find the items he’d thrown from his car. They reportedly seized the following items:
- 16 baggies of methamphetamine
- 15 baggies of crack cocaine
- 17 baggies of synthetic cannabinoids
- 1 baggie of cocaine
- 3 g of marijuana
Frazier was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center on the following charges:
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics (marijuana)
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics (synthetic cannabinoids)
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics (cocaine)
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics (meth)
- Aggravated flight from an officer
- Intentional littering
- Reckless operation of a vehicle
- Resisting an officer
- Operating a vehicle while license is suspended
- Safety belt use
