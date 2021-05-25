Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Ikea recalls nearly 160,000 plates, bowls, mugs

The bowls, plates and mugs can become brittle and break when heated, causing food or liquid to...
The bowls, plates and mugs can become brittle and break when heated, causing food or liquid to leak out.(Source: CPSC, Ikea, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ikea is recalling tens of thousands of plates, bowls and mugs because of a possible burn hazard.

The Heroisk and Talrika dinnerware, made from renewable sources, can become brittle and break when heated, causing food or liquid to leak out.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says about 148,000 of the products were sold in the United States. Another 11,000 were sold in Canada.

At least 123 of them have broken, and four injuries have been reported. Two of them required medical attention, according to the CPSC.

Ikea says customers should stop using the products and return them to the store for a full refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shreveport City Council will vote to decide whether to purchase four used boarding bridges...
Director of Shreveport’s airports resigns
Seby Chemmampallil, DOB: 10/4/1984
Bossier City pastor faces charges of child porn, sexual abuse of animals
HNN File
6 arrested on organized crime charges in Gregg Co.
A man's body was found inside an apartment at Fox Creek Apartments in Texarkana, Ark. on...
Texarkana PD seeking info after man found dead inside apartment
Police responded to the shooting in the 1800 block of Treasure Street around 5:15 p.m.
Marshall police investigating shooting incident near apartment complex

Latest News

San Jose police responded to a shooting in the city on Wednesday morning. Santa Clara County...
LIVE: Official: ‘Multiple fatalities’ after gunfire erupts at San Jose railyard
Bailey, after graduating valedictorian of her class, plans to go into the United States Air...
CLASS ACT: Bailey Irion, Caddo Virtual Academy
Christian Liden, 26 of Poulsbo, Wash., found a 2.20-carat diamond during a mining excursion to...
Man finds 2.2-carat diamond in quest for custom engagement ring
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
Former Sen. John Warner dies at 94
LIVE: Officials discuss downtown San Jose shooting