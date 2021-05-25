HPV vaccinations down amid pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - As more Americans become vaccinated against COVID-19, vaccination rates are dropping for the human papillomavirus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a million people have missed their HPV vaccination. In Arkansas, the vaccination rate was already low.
The HPV vaccine is recommended for kids as young as nine, but fewer people have been going to the doctor to get vaccinated because of the pandemic.
Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health tells KATV rates of head and neck cancer are also on the rise.
“We do have good screening for cervical cancers, but we don’t know any good way to screen for head and neck cancers,” she said. “It’s much better to prevent them. Because if people develop them, it’s very devastating.”
The HPV vaccine is available at local health units around Arkansas.
