Director of Shreveport’s airports resigns

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — KSLA News 12 has confirmed that Wade Davis submitted his resignation yesterday as Shreveport’s airports director.
An airport spokesperson told KSLA News 12 that Davis cited personal reasons.
The City Council selected Davis for the position in December 2019. He took over leadership of Shreveport Regional and the city’s Downtown Airport the following month.
It was late last year when Davis revealed that it had been years since some of Shreveport Regional’s boarding bridges had been inspected.
“That’s an essential part in making a decision on whether or not something is safe or an imminent threat to the public,” he told KSLA News 12.
At the time, one was last inspected in 2017 and another in 2009. in years. Two of the bridges promptly were removed from service after the inspection.
The Shreveport Airport Authority board is in charge of finding a new airports director.
