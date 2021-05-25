City of Shreveport responds to civil lawsuit filed by family of Tommie McGlothen Jr.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport is responding to the civil lawsuit filed by the family of Tommie McGlothen Jr.
He died in police custody in April 2020 after allegedly having been beaten, tazed and pepper sprayed by police.
Four Shreveport police officers are charged with negligent homicide in connection with McGlothen’s death. They are set for trial Dec. 13.
KSLA Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron says there are a few key takeaways from the city’s 44-page answer to the McGlothen family’s lawsuit.
- For one, the city denies that McGlothen was battered. The city’s response claims that the four officers’ actions did not contribute to McGlothen’s death.
- The family alleges that police failed to respond to McGlothen’s mental and medical needs and that he was left unattended for 48 minutes in the back seat of a police cruiser. The city denies those accusations, saying patrol car video shows McGlothen was given significant attention, including by EMS personnel who examined him and determined there was no injury that required transportation to the hospital.
- Shreveport’s response also says that despite two previous run-ins with McGlothen on the date he died, police officers were unaware that he was undergoing a mental health crisis.
The city, however, does admit that officers were notified that McGlothen had been “out of control” and outside yelling and cursing and he was not taking medication.
