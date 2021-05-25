6 arrested on organized crime charges in Gregg Co.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Six people are facing a slew of charges after an investigation into alleged organized crime in Gregg County.
Officials from the sheriff’s office say during the early morning hours of Monday, May 24, a multi-agency operation took place and warrants were served for six people reportedly involved in organized crime.
ARREST DETAILS
Robbie Chandler, 23, of Kilgore
- Engaging in organized criminal activity
Tracy Chawayipira, 39, of Gladewater
- Engaging in organized criminal activity
Cody Cooley, 27, of Gladewater
- Engaging in organized criminal activity
Ryan Cooley, 28, of Gladewater
- Engaging in organized criminal activity
- Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
James Harrington, 57, of Longview (currently incarcerated in Gregg County Jail on other charges)
- Engaging in organized criminal activity
David Warner, 22, of Henderson
- Failure to identify fugitive intent
- Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
- Burglary of a habitation (Rusk County)
- Evading arrest with a vehicle (Rusk County)
- Possession of a controlled dangerous substance (Rusk County)
