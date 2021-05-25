6 arrested on organized crime charges in Gregg Co.

6 arrested on organized crime charges in Gregg Co.
(Source: Hawaii News Now)
By Rachael Thomas | May 25, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT - Updated May 25 at 3:43 PM

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Six people are facing a slew of charges after an investigation into alleged organized crime in Gregg County.

Officials from the sheriff’s office say during the early morning hours of Monday, May 24, a multi-agency operation took place and warrants were served for six people reportedly involved in organized crime.

ARREST DETAILS

Robbie Chandler, 23, of Kilgore

  • Engaging in organized criminal activity
Robbie Chandler, DOB: 9/3/1997
Robbie Chandler, DOB: 9/3/1997 (Source: Gregg County Sheriff's Office)

Tracy Chawayipira, 39, of Gladewater

  • Engaging in organized criminal activity
Tracy Chawayipira, DOB: 7/31/1981
Tracy Chawayipira, DOB: 7/31/1981 (Source: Gregg County Sheriff's Office)

Cody Cooley, 27, of Gladewater

  • Engaging in organized criminal activity
Cody Cooley, DOB: 12/17/1993
Cody Cooley, DOB: 12/17/1993 (Source: Gregg County Sheriff's Office)

Ryan Cooley, 28, of Gladewater

  • Engaging in organized criminal activity
  • Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Ryan Cooley, DOB: 12/4/1992
Ryan Cooley, DOB: 12/4/1992 (Source: Gregg County Sheriff's Office)

James Harrington, 57, of Longview (currently incarcerated in Gregg County Jail on other charges)

  • Engaging in organized criminal activity
James Harrington, DOB: 6/8/1963
James Harrington, DOB: 6/8/1963 (Source: Gregg County Sheriff's Office)

David Warner, 22, of Henderson

  • Failure to identify fugitive intent
  • Possession of a controlled dangerous substance
  • Burglary of a habitation (Rusk County)
  • Evading arrest with a vehicle (Rusk County)
  • Possession of a controlled dangerous substance (Rusk County)
David Warner, DOB: 1/3/1999
David Warner, DOB: 1/3/1999 (Source: Gregg County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.