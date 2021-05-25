ArkLaTexans discuss need to recognize passage of a year since George Floyd’s death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A year ago today, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on George Floyd’s neck.
As Floyd pleaded for air then died, a bystander captured wrenching video that galvanized the racial justice movement and continues to ripple throughout the country.
Floyd’s death “set the world in a rage” and sparked protests worldwide and calls for change in policing in the U.S.
Last month, Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in connection with Floyd’s death. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 16, court records show.
Tuesday, May 25 was supposed to be another milestone moment, a time to mark passage of legislation to “root out systemic racism” in the criminal justice system, in the words of President Joe Biden.
Instead, Floyd’s family visited Washington to mourn with Biden and prod Congress to act as they commemorated the loss of their brother, father and son one year ago.
ArkLaTex activists and other leaders spoke with KSLA News 12′s Tayler Davis about the importance of recognizing the passage of a year since Floyd’s death.
Many of them also told her that we still have a long way to go locally and throughout the United States.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
