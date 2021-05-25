Arkansas holding vaccine lottery for prize of $1 million

ARKANSAS (KSLA) - There is a new incentive to drive up vaccination rates in Arkansas.
If you want a chance to win a million dollars, all you need to do is receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
“This is a one million dollar spectacular ticket. This is an important ticket for those interested in getting their vaccine because what this offers you is an immediate chance to win a one million dollar cash prize. There are currently two one million dollar prizes still in the game and over 19 million in total cash prizes with this ticket for getting your shot,” said Director of the Arkansas Lottery, Eric Hagler.
Anyone who gets their vaccination, starting today, can go to their county health unit on or after June 1 and get their lottery ticket. You must bring your vaccine card with you.
If you don’t win, you can still go to the Arkansas Lottery website and enter your ticket number for a second chance drawing worth one million dollars.
