Scattered showers to start week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! After seeing a mostly dry weekend with some shower activity in Texas we are tracking more of the same as we kick off a new week. Due to persistent southerly flow off the Gulf of Mexico we will see some more scattered showers especially across east Texas. This will also be possible again on Tuesday, but here it will be even more isolated in nature. By Wednesday and continuing through the rest of the work week we should dry out some what across the ArkLaTex before more rain is likely to arrive just in time for your Memorial Day Weekend. Temperatures throughout the week will be trending warmer with likely in the low 80s to start the week and creeping upward each day with 90 possible on Friday. Rain on Saturday will likely drop our temperatures back below average though.