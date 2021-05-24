Scattered showers to start week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! After seeing a mostly dry weekend with some shower activity in Texas we are tracking more of the same as we kick off a new week. Due to persistent southerly flow off the Gulf of Mexico we will see some more scattered showers especially across east Texas. This will also be possible again on Tuesday, but here it will be even more isolated in nature. By Wednesday and continuing through the rest of the work week we should dry out some what across the ArkLaTex before more rain is likely to arrive just in time for your Memorial Day Weekend. Temperatures throughout the week will be trending warmer with likely in the low 80s to start the week and creeping upward each day with 90 possible on Friday. Rain on Saturday will likely drop our temperatures back below average though.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning if you in eastern Texas you may want to grab the umbrella as scattered showers will be a concern as we go through your Monday. The farther east you go in the viewing area though, rain will be less and less likely. Due to the possible showers the warmest temperatures today will be in the eastern ArkLaTex due to the dry weather. Highs today will anywhere from the upper 70s to mid 80s.
As we go through the work week we are tracking warming temperatures, but continued shower chances for the ArkLaTex. An isolated shower or two is possible tomorrow, and Wednesday could bring even more shower activity. Don’t expect much drier weather until we get to Thursday. High temperatures will be moving up as well as a ridge tries to build over the region. Temperatures on Wednesday should move up into the mid 80s, and by Friday we will be pushing the 90 degree as we finally start to feel some true late Spring heat.
But as we look ahead to your weekend forecast we are tracking temperatures that will once again be dropping and rain chances that will be rising as we are tracking another weather maker on the way. This will be a weak cold front that will move in late Friday and last throughout the day on Saturday. High temperatures will likely drop from around 90 to potentially the upper 70s due to the possible rain and thunderstorms. Sunday though, does look drier and warmer with highs back in the mid 80s.
In the meantime, get ready to deal with more scattered showers Monday. Have a great week!
