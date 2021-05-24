Off and on showers continue this week

(KSLA) - More rain will be back this week. Mostly during the afternoon hours everyday. There will be times where we do not have as much rain around, so it will be a lot of off and on rain.
This evening will have a few lingering showers, but not many. If you are planning on heading out the door, you can take the umbrella to be safe, but you may not necessarily need it. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s.
Tonight will go back to being mostly dry. We will not have much rain, minus a quick shower or two. So, not all of the ArkLaTex will see rain. Temperatures will be cooling down to the mid to upper 60s. It will be a little muggy as you head out the door in the morning.
Tuesday will start off dry for most of the ArkLaTex. A couple showers and maybe a thunderstorm will be near the I-30 corridor. There could be some sunshine mixed in around northwest Louisiana. As the day wears on, the rain will become more scattered with a few afternoon storms. I would take the umbrella with you on your morning commute. By the evening, the rain will be winding down. Temperatures will heat up to the upper 70s in some spots to the mid 80s in a few others.
Wednesday will have more rain. This time though, I do not expect as much. I only have a 30% chance of rain for all of the ArkLaTex. Therefore, some places will remain dry throughout the day. Might not be a bad idea to have the umbrella just in case. Temperatures will heat up to the lower to mid 80s.
Thursday will actually be a dry day! I do have a small 10% chance of a quick shower, but really, I do not expect anything. There will be plenty of clouds around, but also some sunshine as well. So, it should be a very nice day! Temperatures are expected to heat up to the upper 80s, so it will be warm.
Friday, we go back to some rain. It will be dry in the morning, then the rain will return in the late afternoon and evening. This will continue on into the weekend as well. So, it will not rain too much during the day, so I only have a 30% rain chance. Temperatures will still be very warm and get up to the upper 80s.
Over Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday will have more rain, continuing from Friday. By the late afternoon and evening, the rain will come to an end. Early indication show that it will stay dry for the remainder of the holiday weekend, including Monday. Temperatures will still be warm in the mid to upper 80s.
Have a great week!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.