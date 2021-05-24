Off and on showers continue this week

Tuesday will start off dry for most of the ArkLaTex. A couple showers and maybe a thunderstorm will be near the I-30 corridor. There could be some sunshine mixed in around northwest Louisiana. As the day wears on, the rain will become more scattered with a few afternoon storms. I would take the umbrella with you on your morning commute. By the evening, the rain will be winding down. Temperatures will heat up to the upper 70s in some spots to the mid 80s in a few others.