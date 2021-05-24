MISSING: Texarkana, Texas man last heard from Sunday, May 23

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The family of a man from Texarkana, Texas is “very concerned” for his safety.
The Texarkana Texas Police Department says Michael Bolding left his home in Texarkana sometime on Sunday, May 23 and has not been heard from since. Bolding’s family is very concerned about his safety.
Police say Bolding is likely driving his white 2010 Chevy Suburban with Texas license plate number 8DV3651.
Anyone with information on Bolding’s whereabouts is asked to call 903-798-3876.
