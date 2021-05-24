LSP: Thibodaux man arrested after arranging sex with FBI agent posing as a child

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) -A Lafourche Parish man was arrested Thursday (May 20) after Louisiana State Police say he agreed to meet a juvenile for sex.
La. State Police say 28-year-old Dillon Guidry of Thibodaux was arrested for charges related to indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer aided solicitation of a minor, attempted felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, pornography involving juveniles, and possession of marijuana.
The initial investigation began on March 17th, 2021, when Investigators began an undercover child exploitation case. During the course of the investigation, Guidry was identified as having an online conversation with an undercover FBI Agent posing as a juvenile. Guidry further solicited and agreed to meet the juvenile for sex. Troopers took Guidry into custody after he arrived at a meeting location where he agreed to meet the juvenile for the purpose of having sex.
Guidry was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.