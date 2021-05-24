LSP: Thibodaux man arrested after arranging sex with FBI agent posing as a child

The initial investigation began on March 17th, 2021, when Investigators began an undercover child exploitation case. During the course of the investigation, Guidry was identified as having an online conversation with an undercover FBI Agent posing as a juvenile. Guidry further solicited and agreed to meet the juvenile for sex. Troopers took Guidry into custody after he arrived at a meeting location where he agreed to meet the juvenile for the purpose of having sex.