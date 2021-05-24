Florida man rescued from overturned SUV after wreck on I-49 near Powhatan

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Florida was rescued after his vehicle flipped on I-49 near Powhatan.
The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office says the man rescued suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the single-vehicle crash. It happened the morning of Monday, May 24.
Around 10:30 a.m., deputies with the sheriff’s office and troopers with Louisiana State Police, as well as medical and fire personnel, responded to the wreck. First responders arrived on scene to find the driver trapped in the white SUV, which had flipped onto its side.
The 67-year-old victim from Pensacola, Fla. was driving the 2014 Dodge Caravan north on I-49 near milepost #148 when he left the road on the right side, went down an embankment, flipping the vehicle. The driver was taken to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.
The sheriff’s office says the man was wearing his seat belt.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.