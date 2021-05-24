Fire damages house on East Jordan Street in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire damaged a duplex house on East Jordan Street in Shreveport.
Caddo 911 dispatch records show the call came in at 3:29 p.m. Monday, May 24.
Initially, nine Shreveport Fire Department units responded to the fire on East Jordan between Alexander and Cornwell avenues to find smoke coming from the attic area of the home.
No one was injured, fire officials say.
It’s believed an air conditioning unit in the attic is where the fire originated. The fire was under control in about 15 minutes.
The damage to the home was mostly confined to the attic, fire officials say, but parts of the home did sustain water damage as well. The roof was also damaged.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
