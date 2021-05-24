FAA, NTSB investigating what caused experimental plane to crash into Cross Lake, killing its pilot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The FAA and NTSB are investigating what caused an experimental plane to crash into Cross Lake, claiming the life of a Shreveport businessman and aviation enthusiast.
The FAA issued its initial report Monday, May 24 about the crash that occurred the afternoon of Sunday, May 23.
The preliminary report provides few details other than that the Sonex Subsonex piloted by Fred L. Phillips sustained substantial damage when it “crashed under unknown circumstances in a lake.”
The exact cause of the crash likely won’t be known for months.
The single-engine, single-seat plane with tail number N465JC is classified as an experimental aircraft.
But the aviation enthusiasts who build such aircraft from plans or kits say “experimental” is a misnomer. The aircraft are tested and certified as safe.
More than 33,000 experimental aircraft are flying these days. And the Experimental Aircraft Association has more than 200,000 members worldwide. EAA Chapter 343 is based at Shreveport’s Downtown Airport.
The 2017 John Corneal SubSonex that crashed Sunday was one of only nine such aircraft regularly flying in the United States.
FAA flight records show those planes have not been involved in an accident in more than a decade.
Aero-News Network interviewed Corneal in July 2017 about what it was like to build his first airplane then fly it. “The process took him about two years, and he said he built the little jet in his garage so that it was easier to go out and work on it after a long day at work,” the network reports.
Corneal first flew the jet on April 20, 2017. Afterward, Aero-News says, he told Sonex:
