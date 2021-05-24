Citizen SHE United hosts anti-hair discrimination event at Shreveport studio

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hair discrimination is a common occurrence for African Americans in the workplace. To give Black women a platform to discuss their experiences with this issue, Citizen SHE United hosted an event at Artipsy Studio in Shreveport on Monday, May 24.
Attendees were able to detail their experiences with natural hair in corporate settings. Discrimination against natural hair and protective styles for African Americans is more than a cosmetic issue; thousands of jobs require Eurocentric beauty standards to maintain a job, which impacts the way Black women and men are able to make money.
Nia Weeks , co-director of Citizen SHE United, says it’s important to speak up against discriminatory policies in the workplace.
“Most jobs, schools do not allow women and girls and boys to wear their hair in a way that they know that they need to, and so we’re pushing back on that discrimination, and hopefully, we’ll get an ordinance passed here in Shreveport that says that you just can’t discriminate against natural hairstyles and natural protective hairstyles,” said Weeks.
Shreveport City Councilwoman LeVette Fuller is the sponsor of a bill that aims to eliminate hair discrimination in the workplace. It’s set to be introduced in front of the city council Wednesday, May 25.
