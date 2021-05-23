Small aircraft crashes into Cross Lake

By Curtis Heyen | May 23, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT - Updated May 23 at 4:48 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A small aircraft has crashed into Cross Lake, authorities confirm.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 2:47 p.m. Sunday, May 23.

First responders and volunteers are looking for the single-seat plane and its occupant.

Thirteen Shreveport Fire Department units initially responded to Municipal Pier, according to dispatch records.

At the same time, four Shreveport police units answered a call about a major accident there.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

