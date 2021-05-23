Small aircraft crashes into Cross Lake

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A small aircraft has crashed into Cross Lake, authorities confirm.
Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 2:47 p.m. Sunday, May 23.
First responders and volunteers are looking for the single-seat plane and its occupant.
Thirteen Shreveport Fire Department units initially responded to Municipal Pier, according to dispatch records.
At the same time, four Shreveport police units answered a call about a major accident there.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.