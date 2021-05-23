Man killed in Longview shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KSLA) - Longview police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Saturday, May 22.
Police responded to the 1200 block of Second Street in reference to gunshots in the area just after 11 a.m. Arriving on the scene, officers found one man deceased with a gunshot wound.
It was later determined that another person had driven themself to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.
