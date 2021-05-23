Family starts education fundraiser in honor of man slain at corner store

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — “He’s no longer here to be that second parental support” for his two children.
Shemicka Asom has started an education fund in honor of her late brother Kurjuan Mingo, who was fatally shot at a Shreveport corner store in April. The proceeds will go toward the education of Mingo’s kids.
“In light of what happened, we know Kurjuan would have wanted us to take care of his family, especially his two kids, who he leaves to mourn, along with his wife, who now has to plan for the future ahead,” reads the GoFundMe narrative.
Friends of Mingo described him a “loving father,” who “always had his kids with him.”
“We’re trying to reach a goal of $180,000. We want to put away enough for each kid. That’s the goal,” said Asom, of Eldersburg, Md. “If we reach part of that, I’m happy with that. At least we tried something.”
