Shreveport residents protest for peace in the Middle East

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hundreds of people made their way to downtown Shreveport to show their support for peace in the Middle East.
Right now there is a ceasefire after almost two weeks of violence between Palestinians and Israel.
People at the protest say this is not just a Palestinian issue, but a human rights issue. Yusef Ghazawneh says he lives in Shreveport, but Jerusalem is home.
“For roughly the past two weeks the conflict has re-escalated. The conflict has escalated for the past 73 years, with these people being evicted from their homes,” said Ghazawneh.
He says his family and fiancé are still in Jerusalem and it has been difficult fearing for their safety.
The White House has said they have strong assurances that both sides in this conflict will maintain a ceasefire. However, protesters say this is beyond a ceasefire and there needs to be peace and respect for everyone in the region.
