Man injured after shooting in Waskom

WASKOM, Texas (KSLA) - Waskom police responded to the scene of a shooting at around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 22.
The incident occurred on South Lake Street.
Officials say a man was shot multiple times. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport and is believed to be in stable condition.
Police have identified the suspect and are currently trying to locate him. They say he left the scene in a white, 4-door sedan.
