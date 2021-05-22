Less rain and more heat in the ArkLaTex

Good Saturday morning everyone! Less rain is expected for the remainder of the weekend and even sunshine is in the forecast! Plus it’s already time to talk about tropics!
We officially have our first named storm of the season: Subtropical Storm Ana! This poses no threat to the United States but will bring rain and wind to the Bermuda. This marks the 7th year in a row we’ve had a named storm BEFORE the official start of hurricane season which doesnt begin until June 1st!
This weekend is going to be mostly dry for the majority of the ArkLaTex! Saturday will see some showers in places around East Texas. The farther east you go, the less likely any rain is. So, while East Texas has a decent shot of a couple quick showers, Northwest Louisiana and Southwest Arkansas will likely remain dry. Temperatures will range from the mid and upper 70s in East Texas to mid and upper 80s for AR and LA.
Sunday should remain dry with no chance of rain. There will be a few clouds throughout each day, but sunnier skies will return! Temperatures will be heating up and we’ll stay quite humid. Highs could climb back into the mid to upper 80s by Sunday.
Monday will continue to stay dry with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. With the low rain chances, temperatures will be heating up with nothing to cool it back down. Therefore highs will be in the mid 80 with plenty of humidity as well.
Tuesday will also be dry with little to no chance of rain. Look for more sunshine and a few passing clouds. It should be a nice day. Highs will be in the mid 80s once again.
Have a great weekend!
