Upshur County family faces threat of flooding along Sabine River

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Heavy rain that continues to swell the Sabine River out of its banks is a particular concern for some East Texans who live along its edges.
They call it ‘the bottoms’, land where homeowners live near the low-land parts of the river.
In Upshur County, water is already running about a foot over the roadway at Mesquite Road in the Sabine bottoms, and creeping into the backside of homeowners property on Sweetgum Road.
“We’ll get us some candles and ... what’s those lights? Solar lights, batteries. Get prepared,” says Sweetgum Road resident Easter Gordon.
Water is running across the roads at the bottoms in several spots.
The Gordon family has had homes in the bottoms for generations, and have had to deal with flooding numerous times.
“In the past years we’re sheltered. We’ve survived. But seems like it’s getting worse,” says Comaneci Gordon.
With more rain in the forecast, roads in the bottoms will be impassable at some point. And residents have to make a decision to get out or shelter in place.
“We got family that live in town and close to town that we go stay with for two or three days,” says Gordon’s daughter Tish Taylor.
Many have boats that they can escape in if need be. But game wardens are warning boaters to be careful on the high running Sabine.
“Must wear a life jacket and know the river conditions and know your watercraft. Stay off the Sabine if possible until conditions return to normal,” says Game Warden Todd Long.
“I think it’s best to just get out. Because we’ll get flooded out,” Comaneci says.
“Just watch the news and kind of prepare for it. Praying for sunshine,” says Easter.
