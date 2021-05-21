Unemployment rate remains same at 4.4% in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw 6,100 new nonfarm payroll jobs created in April, with the state’s unemployment rate remaining the same at 4.4%.
According to state employment officials, employment was up nearly 69,000 compared to the same time in 2020, as COVID job losses increased.
Officials also said the number of unemployed Arkansans dropped by nearly 78,000 between April 2020 and April 2021.
In a statement, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the economy has faced major hurdles in the past year or so but has been resilient.
“Our stable unemployment rate assures me that we are steadily moving in the right direction after more than a year of COVID-19,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said Friday. “Before the pandemic, our economy was strong. We’ve encountered many challenges over the past 15 months, but we have persevered and fought our way back from the 10 percent rate a year ago. The highlight of the report is that more Arkansans are finding jobs and returning to the workforce. I am particularly pleased with the employment gains in the hospitality industry, and I am hopeful the next month will show even more Arkansans returning to work.”
Gov. Hutchinson said work would continue on both the economic and COVID-19 fronts in the state.
“The fight is not over, but as we continue to do everything within our power to overcome COVID-19, our perseverance is producing signs of great progress in our economy but more importantly, in a return to our daily life.”
Officials said the leisure and hospitality sector of the economy added 3,800 jobs, while professional and business services added 1,900 more jobs.
