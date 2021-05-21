Unemployment rate remains same at 4.4% in Arkansas

“Our stable unemployment rate assures me that we are steadily moving in the right direction after more than a year of COVID-19,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said Friday. “Before the pandemic, our economy was strong. We’ve encountered many challenges over the past 15 months, but we have persevered and fought our way back from the 10 percent rate a year ago. The highlight of the report is that more Arkansans are finding jobs and returning to the workforce. I am particularly pleased with the employment gains in the hospitality industry, and I am hopeful the next month will show even more Arkansans returning to work.”