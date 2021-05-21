Tropics wake back up with a mostly dry weekend

This weekend is going to be mostly dry! Saturday may have a brief shower in places around East Texas. The farther east you go, the less likely any rain is. So, East Texas has a decent shot of a couple quick showers, while Northwest Louisiana and Southwest Arkansas will likely remain dry. Overall, I have a 20% chance of rain for the day. Sunday should remain dry with no chance of rain. There will be a few clouds throughout each day, but sunnier skies will return! Temperatures will be heating up and we’ll stay quite humid. Highs could climb back into the mid to upper 80s by Sunday.