Tropics wake back up with a mostly dry weekend

(KSLA) - The official start to Hurricane Season isn’t until June 1st, but we are seeing a couple areas of potential development, including the gulf. Meanwhile the weekend will finally give us a chance to dry out some.
This evening will have a few lingering showers. There may also be a couple rumbles of thunder. Not everyone will see rain, but you may still want that umbrella for any outdoor plans. Temperatures will be hanging steady in the 70s.
Tonight should be mostly dry. A brief shower is possible, but I have the rain chances at only 20% for the night. Lows by Saturday morning will be in the mid to upper 60s.
This weekend is going to be mostly dry! Saturday may have a brief shower in places around East Texas. The farther east you go, the less likely any rain is. So, East Texas has a decent shot of a couple quick showers, while Northwest Louisiana and Southwest Arkansas will likely remain dry. Overall, I have a 20% chance of rain for the day. Sunday should remain dry with no chance of rain. There will be a few clouds throughout each day, but sunnier skies will return! Temperatures will be heating up and we’ll stay quite humid. Highs could climb back into the mid to upper 80s by Sunday.
Monday will continue to stay dry with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. With the low rain chances, temperatures will be heating up with nothing to cool it back down. Therefore highs will be in the mid 80 with plenty of humidity as well.
Tuesday will also be dry with little to no chance of rain. Look for more sunshine and a few passing clouds. It should be a nice day. Highs will be in the mid 80s once again.
Wednesday will have some rain back on the return. I have raised the rain chance to 30%. So, if we do see anything, it will not be much since a lot of the rain will be scattered. Temperatures will be warm and will get up to the mid 80s.
Thursday and Friday to round out the work week will likely be dry. There might be a brief shower or storm. I am keeping the rain chances pretty low for now. There should also be more sunshine at times mixing in with a few clouds. Temperatures are also likely warming up to the upper 80s.
Even though Hurricane Season has not yet officially started, we watching for our first named storm of the year. This is located in the Atlantic near Bermuda. So, it is already too far north to really impact the United States at all. Latest update, chances are up to 90% to become our first named storm Ana likely sometime Friday.
There’s also a disturbance that could develop in the Gulf. This system has a 60% chance to become a named storm before making landfall in Southeastern Texas. All this system will do is bring more rain to the gulf coast along Texas and Louisiana. As a friendly reminder, the season officially starts in less than two weeks, so now is the time to prepare.
Have a great weekend and enjoy the drier weather!
