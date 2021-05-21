Shreveport man found guilty in 2016 murder

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a Shreveport man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in connection with a random automatic rifle fusillade on Interstate 49 in central Shreveport in 2016.
On Friday, May 21, a jury returned a unanimous guilty-as-charged verdict for John Fitzgerald Chatman, 34, of Shreveport. The trial began on Monday, May 17.
Jurors determined that Chatman, travelling north on I-49 between 70th Street and Kings Highway on December 17, 2016, opened fire with an AK-47 on another vehicle. The gunfire fatally wounded the car’s driver, Donald Young, 25. A female passenger in the car was not injured. Both passengers were strangers to Chatman.
There were initially no suspects, until Chatman’s car was involved in another shooting, this time in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. The resulting investigation by Shreveport police linked the two shootings and led to Chatman’s arrest.
Chatman’s next appearance before Judge Ramona Emanuel will be June 29, 2021.
