Residents speak on issues with vaccine accessibility

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Becker Hospital Review, Louisiana currently ranks #31, Texas ranks #42 and Arkansas ranks #46 in the number of vaccines distributed and administered across the United States.
In a press conference held on May 20, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said that Louisiana still has a long way to go in distributing vaccinations.
Region 7, an area near Mansfield Road, has reported a low number of people being vaccinated.
Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight where Tayler Davis speaks with residents on why they think numbers are low in their area and how they can be improved.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.