Residents pull out canoes, boats to escape flooded apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents in the Burbank Drive area are still dealing with several feet of water outside their homes after this week’s intense rainfall.
The water level was so high Thursday, May 20, that people at the Kenilworth Ridge Apartments had to come up with some creative ways to save themselves.
“This is sad, man,” said Davontae Nero. “I can’t even get to my house. I can’t go to work. I can’t do nothing, because it’s just flooded.”
One woman pulled out a canoe and paddled more than the length of a football field to save her friend. Another group of people borrowed a boat to do the same.
“We borrowed this boat from my boyfriend’s cousin,” said Lyric Prejean. “If you were to walk a little past this fork, the water will come up to your waist.”
Prejean said it has never been this bad and now, they’re scared they might lose a lot more if the rain continues to pour.
“It just makes me so mad because this is where I pay my rent at and we can’t even go home,” Nero explained.
He said he’s prepared to move if something doesn’t change quickly. He’s pleading for somebody to come up with a solution to make sure nobody has to go through this nightmare again.
“They need to come and do something about this ASAP. Please. Please come do something about it,” Nero added.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office visited the complex to see if anyone needed help. Deputies said they have a plan to get people out if the water starts to get inside anybody’s home.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.