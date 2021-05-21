Police respond to triple shooting near Shreveport downtown airport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officers with the Shreveport Police Department responded to reports of a shooting Friday evening (May 21).
The call went out around 4:45 p.m. for the 300 block of Brookbriar Drive near Dunbriar and Crestmoor drives in Cherokee Park. At least half a dozen police and nine Shreveport Fire Department units responded to the scene.
Three people were injured, police say. The three male victims all sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the shots came from a passing green car that fled in an unknown direction.
Details are limited right now. We will update this story when we know more.
