Police respond to triple shooting near Shreveport downtown airport
By Rachael Thomas | May 21, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 5:35 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officers with the Shreveport Police Department responded to reports of a shooting Friday evening (May 21).

The call went out around 4:45 p.m. for the 300 block of Brookbriar Drive near Dunbriar and Crestmoor drives in Cherokee Park. At least half a dozen police and nine Shreveport Fire Department units responded to the scene.

Two people were reportedly injured in a shooting on Brookbriar Drive in Shreveport, La. on Friday, May 21, 2021. (Source: KSLA)

Three people were injured, police say. The three male victims all sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shots came from a passing green car that fled in an unknown direction.

Details are limited right now. We will update this story when we know more.

