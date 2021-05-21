One dead following collision at intersection

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash occurred just before 5 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021.
Officials say a sedan vehicle was traveling north on Richard Pratt Drive and a Ford F-250 was traveling east on Ron Bean Boulevard when they collided at an intersection.
The driver of the truck, along with his two juvenile passengers, were uninjured. However, the driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
