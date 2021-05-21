Marion County celebrating the opening of its restored historic courthouse

MARION COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - Following 2.5 years of restorations, the historic 1913 Marion County Courthouse in downtown Jefferson will soon be officially unveiled to the East Texas community.
The rededication ceremony begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, on Austin Street. The public will then have the chance to tour the courthouse. Through the Texas Historical Commission Courthouse Restoration Project, $5.7 million was spent renovating the 108-year-old structure.
“Marion County and Jefferson, in particular, we’re a historical-based community,” said Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur. “We’re very proud of our traditions...this is a piece of Texas history.”
Describing the restorations, LaFleur said anything that was not original to the courthouse in 1913 was removed — with the addition of some modern amenities, such as LED lighting and air conditioning.
“They restored the courthouse back to its original structure,” he explained. “The floors are cement, no carpet anywhere, there’s no 1970s paneling up, there’s no false ceilings.”
LaFleur believes the courthouse will bring more tourism dollars into both Jefferson and Marion County, citing a study from the Texas Historical Commission on the benefits of restored courthouses.
“Some of the numbers they got back in the first three to five years, tourism sometimes went up by 70 percent,” he explained.
