Man facing life in prison for raping child

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 38-year-old man is facing life imprisonment after being convicted of raping a child.
On Friday, May 21, Broderick Dewayne Crawford was convicted by a Caddo Parish jury of first-degree rape. The decision from the seven-man, five-woman jury was unanimous. The jury determined on July 21 or 22, 2019, Crawford forced an 11-year-old child to perform certain sexual acts upon him.
The mandatory sentence for first-degree rape is life in prison without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence. Crawford is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Chris Victory on June 21.
