Man arrested after gun found on campus at kindergarten graduation

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A kindergarten graduation ended with one man under arrest at a Bossier City school.
A man was arrested after a gun was found on Airline High School property during Plantation Park Elementary School’s kindergarten graduation.
According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, there was a domestic issue outside the school involving two men and the mother of a child during the ceremony.
We’re told after the incident someone called 911 reporting a gun had been pulled on them. A short time later a gun was found in the parking lot.
KSLA News 12 was there during the arrest and watched as police and deputies looked through the car belonging to the man who was arrested.
The graduation ceremony went on as planned.
There was no gunfire and no one was hurt.
