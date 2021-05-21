‘Live each day at a time’: North La. woman celebrates 100th birthday

HAYNESVILLE, La. (KSLA) - Christine Henderson was born in Haynesville, La., and still lives there today, 100 years later.
Henderson will officially mark 100 trips around the sun on Sunday, May 23, and she has big plans to mark the occasion.
“Thank the lord for living, get up, get dressed and have me a drink,” said Henderson.
She tells KSLA that the birthday drink will include Crown.
Henderson has six children, 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
And her secret to living a long life, “Live each day at a time.”
She loves to cook, dress, sit outside and play Pokeno.
Happy birthday, Christine!
