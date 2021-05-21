THE INVESTIGATORS: Governor weighs in day after deadly body cam video leaked in Ronald Greene case

Trooper Kory York was suspended for 50 hours. He was punished for the treatment of prisoners in custody and for shutting off his body camera during the encounter. He’s already served that suspension and is back on the job. Trooper Dakota Demoss was arrested earlier this year in a separate use of force complaint in 2020. For this case, he was hit with a letter of reprimand for his behavior at the scene and also for his body camera. DeMoss remains on leave pending the investigation of that separate case.