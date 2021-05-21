Final day of scattered heavy rain Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! After seeing some heavy rain moves through parts of the ArkLaTex late in the day Thursday we are tracking scattered wet weather as you are waking up this morning. We could see some more locally heavy rain as we go through the day especially across western portions of the ArkLaTex. The NWS keeps extending the Flash Flood Watch as it remains in effect until 7AM this morning. As we go through the weekend we are tracking slowly improving weather along with a dry start to next week. We could see some showers, but nothing like the moisture flow we have been dealing with this week. We are also keeping an eye on the Gulf of Mexico where there is a weak disturbance that currently has a 20% chance of development over the next five days.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you will once again need to grab the umbrella as we are tracking showers and storms across the region. Much like what we have said throughout the week, not everyone will see wet weather today. The main focus of the rain will be across the western half of the viewing area during the middle of the day. Temperatures will again be on the cooler side with highs likely in the upper 70s, but humidity will also be high.
As we head through the weekend we are tracking gradually improving weather for the ArkLaTex. Isolated showers will be possible for some during the day on Saturday across western portions of the region, but should be able to stay dry. Cloud cover though, will be pesky and you should not expect a whole lot of sunshine Saturday. Sunday is the day things will really start to look up for the ArkLaTex when we should see some more sunshine along with warmer temperatures. Highs on Saturday will be around the 80 degree mark with temperatures Sunday that will be likely moving up into the upper 80s.
Looking ahead to next week we are tracking generally nicer weather on the way for the region. One of the best days next week will likely come on Monday with ample sunshine along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s expected. For the most part next week we will much more typical weather and temperatures for late May with highs in the upper 80s mostly dry weather. The one exception could be Wednesday when some scattered showers and storms will be possible for parts of the region.
In the meantime, get ready for one more wet day across the ArkLaTex Friday. Have a great weekend!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.