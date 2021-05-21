Final day of scattered heavy rain Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! After seeing some heavy rain moves through parts of the ArkLaTex late in the day Thursday we are tracking scattered wet weather as you are waking up this morning. We could see some more locally heavy rain as we go through the day especially across western portions of the ArkLaTex. The NWS keeps extending the Flash Flood Watch as it remains in effect until 7AM this morning. As we go through the weekend we are tracking slowly improving weather along with a dry start to next week. We could see some showers, but nothing like the moisture flow we have been dealing with this week. We are also keeping an eye on the Gulf of Mexico where there is a weak disturbance that currently has a 20% chance of development over the next five days.