Class of 2021 graduates from LSU Health Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Friends and family gathered at the Shreveport Convention Center to celebrate LSU Health Shreveport’s graduating class of 2021.
After years of hard work, more than 200 graduates walked across the stage to receive their diplomas. Several students even received their degrees from their parents.
Graduates say despite the challenges of a global pandemic, they are excited to head to the next stage of their careers.
Students also heard from District 5 Congresswoman Julia Letlow, who’s late husband was treated at Ochsner LSU Health for COVID-19.
“Heroes have always emerged from your profession and this global pandemic is no different. I can imagine this time has tested you. You have seen heroes, worked alongside them and become heroes yourself,” said Letlow.
