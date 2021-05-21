CLASS ACT: Nia Perry, Airline High School

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Nia Perry is celebrating her graduation as valedictorian at Airline High School.
Nia graduated on Friday, May 14, a week before her high school graduation, with an associate’s degree from Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC).
She will be attending Cornell University in New York this fall majoring in American studies with the goal of becoming a lawyer.
“I’ve been wanting to go to an Ivy League since I was eight or 10 years old,” Nia said. “I didn’t actually lock in on Cornell until probably this summer when I really started looking into what they offer, what the campus is like, what the people are like. Even though with COVID, I didn’t even get to go check out the campus, but the virtual tour was great.”
Nia said she has an aspiring dream of one day being a Supreme Court justice.
