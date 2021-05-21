CLASS ACT: Elizabeth Gatti, Airline High School

By Alex Onken | May 21, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 12:23 PM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - As her high school career ends, Elizabeth Gatti is preparing for the new chapter of her life in Nashville.

Elizabeth, also Bossier Schools’ Student of the Year, will attend college at Vanderbilt University.

“I realize I love Nashville,” she said. “They have the program I am looking for — which is biomedical engineering. Just everything lined up perfectly that I just feel that is where God was calling me and that’s where I feel I need to go.”

She added that plans to help individuals with special needs.

