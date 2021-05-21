Bossier City man facing charges for child porn, sexual abuse of animals

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man from Bossier City is facing charges after allegedly possessing and distributing images and videos of sexual abuse of children, and sexually abusing animals.
Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office made the announcement Friday, May 21.
“My office and I will continue doing everything we legally can to protect the children of Louisiana. We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to bring child predators to justice,” Landry said.
Seby Chemmampalli, 36, is charged with the following:
- Possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (2 counts)
- Distribution of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (2 counts)
- Sexual abuse of animals (2 counts)
Chemmampalli was booked in the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Jail.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.