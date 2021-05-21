AquaDam fails, evacuations ordered in part of Iberville Parish

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Evacuations are being ordered in portions of Iberville Parish after an AquaDam failed along Highway 75 in the Bayou Sorrel area, officials said Friday morning.
Water from the Intracoastal waterway is overtopping the roadway where the failure occurred.
Iberville Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness Director Clint Moore says residents south of J.R. Drive in the Bayou Sorrel and the Bayou Pigeon area are being urged to evacuate immediately.
Moore says residents can take Highway 404 to White Castle and then Highway 1 to Plaquemine.
Officials estimated several hundred homes could be threatened by the incident.
The Red Cross has a shelter open at the Civic Center in Plaquemine for evacuees.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation is on the scene assisting in repairing the portion of the temporary AquaDam levee that was compromised.
