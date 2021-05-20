Task force seizes drugs, cash in southeast Shreveport; man arrested

Jason Duncan, 38 (Source: CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas | May 20, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 12:39 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested after an investigation by the DEA Task Force resulted in the seizure of drugs and cash, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

CPSO officials say on Wednesday, May 19, members of the task force and deputies searched an apartment in the 100 block of Southfield Drive. During the search, they reportedly found more than 58 oz of methamphetamine, about 61 g of marijuana, and $30,000 in cash.

Narcotics agents seized drugs and cash from an apartment on Southfield Drive and arrested Jason Duncan, 38, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
As a result of the search warrant, Jason Duncan, 38, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distributed schedule II narcotics. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

