Task force seizes drugs, cash in southeast Shreveport; man arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested after an investigation by the DEA Task Force resulted in the seizure of drugs and cash, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
CPSO officials say on Wednesday, May 19, members of the task force and deputies searched an apartment in the 100 block of Southfield Drive. During the search, they reportedly found more than 58 oz of methamphetamine, about 61 g of marijuana, and $30,000 in cash.
As a result of the search warrant, Jason Duncan, 38, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distributed schedule II narcotics. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.