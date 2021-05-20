Shooting leaves one injured in Texarkana; suspect sought

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A person is recovering following a shooting at a Texarkana apartment complex on the morning of May 20.
Police were called to the Brook Hollow Apartments in the 2500 block of E. 24th Street.
According to police at the scene, the victim’s injury is non-life-threatening.
Police also added that they may know who the gunman is. However, their search and investigation continues.
