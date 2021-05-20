Scattered heavy rain possible again Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking more wet weather and thunderstorm activity on the way for the region. Storms will likely be the most widespread during the morning hours and lasting into the early afternoon, but as we have seen this week there is a lot of fluidity with where exactly the heavy rain will impact the region. We could see more scattered showers and storms Friday before we start to dry out over the weekend. The weekend will mark the start of a drier and warmer period for the region heading into next week. Temperatures will again be below average today with highs slowly rebounding as we go through the weekend and into next week. By early next week our highs should be back up into the mid and upper 80s with 90 not out of the realm of possibility.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab the umbrella once again as showers and storms area ahead for the ArkLaTex. We are tracking rain right now and the rain and storms look to be the heaviest during the morning and into the afternoon hours today. Some isolated Flash Flooding will not be ruled out, but again not everyone in the ArkLaTex is going to see heavy rain today. Temperatures will again be on the cooler side today with highs in the upper 70s.
As we move ahead to your Friday and weekend forecast we are tracking slowly improving weather for the ArkLaTex. Showers and storms will again be possible tomorrow, but the focus will really be across East Texas and the rain will be more scattered in nature. Once we get to Saturday while a very early morning shower is possible we generally should be able to stay dry with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs on Saturday will likely be in the low-80s. The better day of the your weekend will without question be Sunday with highs in the mid-80s and more sunshine.
Looking ahead to next week we are tracking more dry weather along with warmer weather ahead for the region. We should see partly to mostly sunny skies Monday through Wednesday with high temperatures that generally should continue to rise for the region. High temperatures should be in the 80s all week and by the time we get to Wednesday I would not be surprised to see the ArkLaTex pushing the 90 degree mark.
In the meantime, prepare for more wet weather Thursday! Have a great day!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.