Scattered heavy rain possible again Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking more wet weather and thunderstorm activity on the way for the region. Storms will likely be the most widespread during the morning hours and lasting into the early afternoon, but as we have seen this week there is a lot of fluidity with where exactly the heavy rain will impact the region. We could see more scattered showers and storms Friday before we start to dry out over the weekend. The weekend will mark the start of a drier and warmer period for the region heading into next week. Temperatures will again be below average today with highs slowly rebounding as we go through the weekend and into next week. By early next week our highs should be back up into the mid and upper 80s with 90 not out of the realm of possibility.