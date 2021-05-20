Resident of apartment complex reacts to double homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are still investigating a double homicide that occurred at the Northside Villa Apartments on Wednesday, May 19.
Police say there are no suspects at this time and additional information cannot be released.
After last night’s shooting, Shreveport now stands at 36 homicides in 2021 alone.
A resident of the complex, Elton Smith, says he was outside when the gunshots went off.
Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight where Chandler Watkins will speak with Elton on his reaction to the shooting.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.