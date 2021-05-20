Rain hangs on again Friday; Drier weekend ahead

(KSLA) - More scattered showers and storms are likely Friday afternoon. Showers will be less likely over this weekend, but it will be very warm and humid.
This evening will likely have a few showers around. Not everyone will see the rain, but best to have an umbrella with you if you have any plans. Anything we do see will be scattered. Temperatures will cool to the lower to mid 70s.
Overnight will have the rain wind down. There will not be much rain, other than maybe a quick and small shower that passes by. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with not many breaks in those clouds. Temperatures will cool to the mid to upper 60s.
Rain chances will be a little lower Friday, but a few more mainly afternoon showers and storms are possible. Keep that umbrella handy as you head out the door. Rain chances are up to 40%. Temperatures will also heat up to the mid 80s.
This weekend is trending mostly dry! Saturday may have a brief shower in places around East Texas. The farther east you go, the less likely any rain is. Overall, I have a 20% chance of rain for the day. Sunday should remain dry with no chance of rain. There will be a few clouds throughout each day, but sunnier skies will return! Temperatures will be heating up and we’ll stay quite humid. Highs could climb back into the upper 80s by Sunday.
Monday will continue to stay dry with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. With the low rain chances, temperatures will be heating up with nothing to cool it back down. Therefore highs will be pushing near 90 degrees with plenty of humidity as well.
Tuesday will also be dry with little to no chance of rain. Look for more sunshine and a few passing clouds. It should be a nice day. Highs will be in the upper 80s near 90 degrees once again.
Wednesday should remain dry, but I do have a small possibility that some rain could return. Rain chances are only up to 20%. So, if we do see anything, it will not be much. Temperatures will be warm and will get up to the mid 80s.
Even though Hurricane Season has not yet officially started, we have our first tropical development outlook of the year. This is located in the Atlantic near Bermuda. So, it is already too far north to really impact the United States at all. Latest update, chances are now up to 90% to become our first named storm. If this happens, it will be named Ana. Let this serve as a reminder that the season officially starts in less than two weeks, so now is the time to prepare.
Have a great rest of the week, and stay dry!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.