Rain hangs on again Friday; Drier weekend ahead

Even though Hurricane Season has not yet officially started, we have our first tropical development outlook of the year. This is located in the Atlantic near Bermuda. So, it is already too far north to really impact the United States at all. Latest update, chances are now up to 90% to become our first named storm. If this happens, it will be named Ana. Let this serve as a reminder that the season officially starts in less than two weeks, so now is the time to prepare.