Pickup veers off road, goes through ditch, hits tree in Natchitoches Parish; 2 men injured

AJAX, La. (KSLA) - Two men were injured in a single-vehicle wreck in northwest Natchitoches Parish near Ajax early Thursday morning (May 20).
The sheriff’s office says the two men sustained moderate injuries.
The wreck happened on Highway 174 near Highway 487 in the Ajax area around 4:45 a.m. Thursday morning. Responding deputies arrived on scene to find the two occupants injured inside a white pickup truck.
Sheriff’s office officials say a 38-year-old man from Haughton was driving the 2020 Chevy dually west on Highway 174 when he somehow left the road, drove through a ditch, and hit two trees. It was raining at the time of the crash, deputies noted.
The driver and his 28-year-old passenger from Mooringsport were both taken to a local hospital.
The wreck was investigated by troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop E - Alexandria.
