NOAA forecasts above average 2021 Hurricane Season

Some of the reasons for the predicted above average are conditions that are very similar to what we saw last year. Currently the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is the neutral phase and is expected to be either neutral or in a negative (La Nina) phase during peak hurricane season. This leads to a more conducive development environment in the Atlantic Basin for tropical systems. In addition, sea surface temperatures in the tropics are forecast to be above average which lends also to stronger possible storms. Weaker than normal trade winds mean less vertical wind shear that can rip tropical systems apart. Finally a robust West African Monsoon will likely play a factor with tropical waves moving into the Atlantic Ocean from Africa.