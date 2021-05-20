LSU Health Shreveport graduation to be moved indoors

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Due to inclement weather, the LSU Health Shreveport commencement ceremony will be moved indoors.
The event will now be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 21 on the ground floor of the Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo Street in Downtown.
Originally, the event was planned to be held at Independence Stadium.
Graduation for all three professional schools will take place in a combined ceremony.
Representative Julia Letlow, 5th Congressional District, providing the keynote address to graduates.
