Longview police confirm missing man with dementia has been located

Mr. Pigg was last seen Thursday in the area of W. Hawkins and Judson Road. (Source: Longview police on Facebook)
By Stephanie Frazier | May 20, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 3:34 PM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police confirm to KLTV that Carmen Pigg, a 78 year old suffering from dementia, has been found Thursday afternoon.

Police say Pigg was spotted by a citizen at Fourth Street and Orchard in Longview. The woman had seen the LPD Facebook post and called police. Police and EMS responded. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital to be checked out. Police say he appeared to be unharmed.

Previous:

Longview police need the public’s help with a missing person.

Carmen Pigg, 78, was last seen Thursday in the area of W. Hawkins and Judson Road. He has a diagnosed with dementia and probably will be confused, police say.

Police say that Pigg is a white male, approximately 6′2″ tall, and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has short grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon cardigan sweater with a blue shirt underneath the sweater and either blue jeans or blue slacks.

Police are asking for anyone with information on Mr. Pigg’s whereabouts to contact Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.

